Coffee County Ranks 61st in Child Well-Being in Tennessee

The Tennessee Commission on Children and Youth has released its County Profiles of Child Well-Being in Tennessee for 2023. The profiles include county-level measures on 52 indicators and county ranks in important areas affecting child development: economic well-being, education, health, and family and community. Each profile provides an analysis of the county’s strengths and challenges and policy recommendations to improve outcomes.

Coffee County finds itself in the lower half of counties in terms of child well-being, ranking 61st out of all counties in the state. The county’s strongest area is Economic Well-Being, while it faces challenges in housing costs and high school graduation rates.

In terms of strengths, Coffee County performs well in the child care cost burden category, ranking 17th among all counties. Additionally, the county has a lower percentage of children living below the federal poverty line compared to other counties, with a rate of 20.5%.

Several indicators were identified as areas of concern for Coffee County’s child well-being: