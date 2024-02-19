Coffee County Raider Academy to host incoming ninth grade open house; CTE Presentation

Current 8th graders at Coffee County Middle School and at Westwood Middle School are invited to bring their parents to the Raider Academy on Thursday, February 22, 2024 for valuable information.

Students/Parents can either come to the 5:00 PM session or 6:00 PM session in the gym. The building is open to tour during the hour you aren’t in session.

Mr. Richard Skipper, Director of Coffee County Central High School’s Career and Technical Education Program will be on hand for a presentation. All ninth grade teachers will also be present to meet with students and parents. Many CTE instructors will also be available to meet with students.

Other items of note:

-Spanish Translators will be available

-There will be registration information for 9th graders

-There will be programs of study information

-There will be a question and answer session

The Raider Academy is for ninth grade students. It is located at 865 McMinnville Highway in Manchester.

Angela Sellars, Principal of The Raider Academy will be our guest on Thunder Radio’s Interview program, “Connecting Coffee County” on Tuesday, February 23, 2024 at 3PM.