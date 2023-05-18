Coffee County Purchasing Committee Declares Property Surplus and Approves Trade-In of Sheriff Department Weapons

Connect with us

The Coffee County Purchasing Committee recently made important decisions during their meeting held on May 16, 2023. The committee, consisting of members Jimmy Hollandsworth, Joe Mike Hodge, and Frank Watkins, discussed various matters alongside other attendees.

During the meeting, the committee unanimously approved the agenda and the minutes from the previous session. One significant topic of discussion involved the sale of a 4.34-acre property behind the Manchester City Shop. The committee declared the property surplus and granted permission for the Mayor to explore potential sales with other governmental or municipal entities.

In addition, the committee approved the Sheriff’s Department’s request to declare 219 seized or confiscated weapons as surplus. These weapons will be traded to a licensed dealer for credit, which will be utilized for purchasing new weapons, ammunition, and accessories.

In a gesture of remembrance, the committee allowed the Hickerson Station Fire Department to investigate the cost of erecting a memorial for Paul Hogan, a former commissioner and fire chief of Hickerson Station. The proposal was supported by all members present.

