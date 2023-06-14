Coffee County Public Library Hosts Special K9 Guests for Summer Reading Program Kickoff

The Coffee County Public Library Summer Reading Program is in full swing and there are tons of activities planned through the summer. On Wednesday, June 14th, the library welcomed some special K9 guests.

White County Sheriff’s K9 Deputy Kilo and his handler Officer Simmons, as well as K9 officers from other agencies, came to the library to read ’Tommy Tractor and Deputy Kilo’ by Author Sanda Ayers.

Along with Kilo, who is a Dutch Shepherd, there were two other K9 Officers in attendance including Manchester City K9 Officers Daryn Gadeken and Nalty, who is a Belgian Malinois.

The Summer Reading Program will continue on through the summer with goals to promote reading over summer break. At the conclusion of the program on June 28th, there will be a carnival party in the parking lot of the old Southern Family Market parking lot. To see all of their upcoming events, be sure to follow the Coffee County Manchester Public Library on Facebook.