Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Coffee County Public Library Hosts Special K9 Guests for Summer Reading Program Kickoff

Published

The Coffee County Public Library Summer Reading Program is in full swing and there are tons of activities planned through the summer. On Wednesday, June 14th, the library welcomed some special K9 guests.

White County Sheriff’s K9 Deputy Kilo and his handler Officer Simmons, as well as K9 officers from other agencies, came to the library to read ’Tommy Tractor and Deputy Kilo’ by Author Sanda Ayers.

Along with Kilo, who is a Dutch Shepherd, there were two other K9 Officers in attendance including Manchester City K9 Officers Daryn Gadeken and Nalty, who is a Belgian Malinois.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The Summer Reading Program will continue on through the summer with goals to promote reading over summer break. At the conclusion of the program on June 28th, there will be a carnival party in the parking lot of the old Southern Family Market parking lot. To see all of their upcoming events, be sure to follow the Coffee County Manchester Public Library on Facebook.

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

Coffee County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested for DUI while on duty

A Coffee County Sheriff’s Department deputy has been terminated after he was arrested for alleged DUI while on duty Thursday, Feb. 23. According to...

February 24, 2023

News

SCHOOL ALERT: Administrators asking parents of New Union, Coffee Middle students to pick up children after water main break

A water main break in the New Union area has left two county schools with no water. New Union Elementary is without water and...

May 19, 2023

News

Fight spills into roadway; one killed by tractor trailer

A tragic accident occurred on Monday night at 9:24 PM near 3261 Hillsboro Highway, resulting in the death of 60-year-old Timothy Sullivan. According to...

March 8, 2023

Sports

Lady Raiders to host Warren County for District 6-4A crown

District superiority is up for grabs Friday night in Manchester. Coffee County Central’s Lady Red Raiders (no. 4 AP) and the Warren County Lady...

February 16, 2023