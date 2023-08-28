Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Coffee County Out of the Darkness Walk to be Held September 16th

Published

Suicide Prevention and Awareness

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) has “Out of the Darkness Walks” being held in cities across the country. The Coffee County “Out of the Darkness Community Walk” is a journey of remembrance, hope, and support. The goal is to unite communities and provide an opportunity to acknowledge the ways in which suicide and mental health conditions have affected our lives and the lives of those we love and care about.

The walk will be conducted as a group at a leisurely pace. The walk is just under 2 miles and will only take 30 minutes or so.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

If you are unable to join the group on the walk, you are welcome to stay behind with other folks who will be waiting on the walkers to return to Rotary Park.

Raising money for research, suicide education programs, and providing support is one of the goals of the walk, but it is NOT required. You can donate money at the walk itself at the donation table.

You are NOT required to fundraise, but registration is required in order to walk. You may do that at afsp.org/coffeecounty You can also register the day of the walk at Rotary Park.

There will be live music, speakers, memorial activities, lots of laughter, “door” prizes, and food trucks.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Children of all ages are welcomed and expected to be in attendance at the walk. Some will be there to walk in memory of a family member, others are there to participate with a club or organization, and lots are there because their parents are teaching them about community, the importance of mental health, and how to participate in important causes.

Media representatives Deidre Goins and Veronica Patterson will be interviewed live on our new radio show “Connecting Coffee County” on September 11th at 4:45 PM.

Walk Date: 09/16/2023
Walk Location: Rotary Park – 557 North Woodland St., Manchester, TN
Event Begins: 9:30 am
Event Ends: 1:00 pm

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:

You May Also Like

News

Coffee County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested for DUI while on duty

A Coffee County Sheriff’s Department deputy has been terminated after he was arrested for alleged DUI while on duty Thursday, Feb. 23. According to...

February 24, 2023

News

SCHOOL ALERT: Administrators asking parents of New Union, Coffee Middle students to pick up children after water main break

A water main break in the New Union area has left two county schools with no water. New Union Elementary is without water and...

May 19, 2023

News

Fight spills into roadway; one killed by tractor trailer

A tragic accident occurred on Monday night at 9:24 PM near 3261 Hillsboro Highway, resulting in the death of 60-year-old Timothy Sullivan. According to...

March 8, 2023

Sports

Lady Raiders to host Warren County for District 6-4A crown

District superiority is up for grabs Friday night in Manchester. Coffee County Central’s Lady Red Raiders (no. 4 AP) and the Warren County Lady...

February 16, 2023