Coffee County Middle School Basketball Splits Thursday Night Games at South Franklin

By Owen Whitsett

Coffee County Middle School basketball traveled to South Franklin Middle School Thursday night, splitting a pair of matchups as the Lady Raiders fell 44-32 before the Red Raiders picked up a convincing 39-21 victory over the Trojans.

In the girls’ matchup, Coffee County faced an uphill battle early, trailing 22-8 at halftime. Despite the deficit, the Lady Raiders continued battling in the second half, highlighted by an outstanding individual performance from Gracie Bryan.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Bryan put together an impressive 22-point performance, scoring seven points in the first half before adding seven more in the third quarter and eight in the fourth. Her strong second-half showing helped the Lady Raiders find their offensive rhythm and finish the game on a positive note.

South Franklin extended its advantage to 34-17 entering the final quarter, but Coffee County responded with its strongest offensive period of the night, outscoring the Lady Trojans 15-10 in the fourth to cut the final margin to 12 points.

Bryan led Coffee County with 22 points, followed by Madison McAdams, Raelynn Phillips, and Abby Bagley with three apiece. Luann Garcia rounded out the scoring with one.

In the boys’ contest, Coffee County used a dominant second half to pull away from South Franklin and earn an 18-point victory.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The Red Raiders held a narrow 16-11 advantage at halftime before finding their rhythm offensively after the break. Coffee County poured in 14 third-quarter points, with Justus Ferrell accounting for eight of those to help extend the lead.

The Red Raiders continued building their advantage in the fourth, finishing the second half with 23 points while holding South Franklin to just 10. Coffee County secured the 39-21 win.

Ferrell led the Red Raiders with 14 points, followed by Braxton Swack with seven and Journey Bustamante with five. Wade Simmons added four, Dixon Keele finished with three, and Raine Hodge, Kevin Castaneda, and Brooks Hester each contributed two.

The split featured strong individual performances from Bryan and Ferrell, along with encouraging second-half efforts from both Coffee County teams.