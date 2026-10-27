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Coffee County Middle School Basketball Splits Season Opener Against East Tullahoma

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By Owen Whitsett

Coffee County Middle School basketball opened its 2026-27 season Monday night at home against East Tullahoma, with the Raiders picking up a 37-34 overtime victory while the Lady Raiders fell 39-21.

Boys Basketball

The Raiders battled back from a six-point fourth-quarter deficit to earn a 37-34 overtime victory over East Tullahoma.

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Coffee County trailed 7-5 after the opening quarter and 15-14 at halftime before East Tullahoma extended its lead to 29-23 entering the fourth.

The Raiders responded with a strong defensive effort, holding East Tullahoma to just two fourth-quarter points while scoring eight of their own to force overtime tied at 31.

Coffee County outscored East Tullahoma 6-3 in the extra period to secure the season-opening victory.

Braxton Swack led the Raiders with 12 points, followed by Journey Bustamante with nine and Dixon Keele with eight. Justus Farrell added five points, Sam Geddes scored two and Wade Simmons finished with one.

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The Raiders begin the season 1-0.

Girls Basketball

The Lady Raiders fell 39-21 to East Tullahoma in their season opener.

Coffee County struggled with turnovers throughout the contest, falling behind 9-2 after the first quarter and 19-7 at halftime.

East Tullahoma extended its advantage to 31-11 after three quarters before the Lady Raiders scored 10 points in the fourth.

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Luann Garcia led Coffee County with eight points, including five in the first half. Millie Bustamante added five points, while Aerina Sneed and Raelynn Phillips each finished with four.

The Lady Raiders fall to 0-1 on the season.

Both Coffee County teams return to action Thursday, October 29, on the road against West Tullahoma, with games scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.

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