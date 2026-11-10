Coffee County Middle School Basketball Splits Road Games at East Tullahoma

By Owen Whitsett

Coffee County Middle School basketball traveled to East Tullahoma on Monday night, splitting a pair of contests with the East Middle School Panthers.

The Lady Raiders fell 38-18 to the Lady Panthers after a difficult first half.

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Coffee County was held scoreless in the second quarter and entered halftime trailing 20-4. The Lady Raiders scored five points in the third quarter and nine in the fourth, but East Tullahoma’s early advantage proved too much to overcome.

Raelynn Phillips led Coffee County with nine points, followed by Gracie Bryan with four, Alexa Gilly with three and Luann Garcia with two.

In the boys game, Coffee County earned a 35-27 road victory over the Panthers.

The Red Raiders held a narrow 14-13 advantage at halftime before outscoring East Tullahoma 21-14 in the second half to secure the eight-point victory.

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Journey Bustamante led Coffee County with 12 points, including eight in the second half. Justus Ferrell and Dixon Keele each added six points, while Sam Geddes and Braxton Swack finished with four apiece. Bentley Ellis rounded out the scoring with three points.

Coffee County Middle School returns home Tuesday night to face Stewart’s Creek, with tipoff scheduled for 6 p.m.