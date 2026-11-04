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Coffee County Middle School Basketball Splits Home Matchups Against Rockvale

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By Owen Whitsett

Coffee County Middle School basketball hosted Rockvale Middle School Tuesday night, November 3, with the Lady Raiders earning a 42-31 victory while the Red Raiders fell in a close 30-29 contest. Both games were broadcast live on Thunder Radio.

The Lady Raiders got off to a slow start, trailing 13-8 after the first quarter and 21-16 at halftime. Gracie Bryan led Coffee County with 6 first-half points, while Madison McAdams added 4.

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Coffee County turned things around in the third quarter, outscoring Rockvale 13-3 to erase the five-point halftime deficit and take a 29-24 lead heading into the fourth. The Lady Raiders continued their strong second-half performance, outscoring Rockvale 13-7 in the final quarter to secure the 42-31 victory.

Madison McAdams, Gracie Bryan and Millie Bustamante led the Lady Raiders with 9 points each. Abby Bagley followed with 5, while Raelynn Phillips added 3. Alexa Gilley, Peyton Trail and Luann Garcia each scored 2 points, while Aerina Sneed finished with 1.

On the boys side, Coffee County came up just short in a 30-29 loss to Rockvale. The two teams battled through a low-scoring first half, entering halftime tied at 10. Journey Bustamante led the Red Raiders with 4 points at the break.

Neither team could pull away in the third quarter, with the score remaining tied at 19 heading into the fourth. Rockvale narrowly outscored Coffee County 11-10 in the final period to escape with the one-point victory.

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Braxton Swack and Journey Bustamante led the Red Raiders with 8 points each. Dixon Keele followed with 6, Wade Simmons added 5, and Justus Ferrell finished with 2.

Both Coffee County Middle School basketball teams will return to action Thursday, November 5, when they travel to South Middle School. Tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m.

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