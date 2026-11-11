Coffee County Middle School Basketball Splits Close Contests With Stewarts Creek

By Owen Whitsett

Coffee County Middle School basketball hosted Stewarts Creek on Tuesday night, splitting a pair of closely contested games as the Lady Raiders earned a 31-27 comeback victory before the Red Raiders fell 37-34.

In the girls contest, Coffee County trailed 25-20 entering the fourth quarter before putting together an impressive finish.

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The Lady Raiders outscored Stewarts Creek 11-2 in the final period, overcoming the five-point deficit to secure the four-point victory.

Gracie Bryan led Coffee County with 10 points, followed by Raelynn Phillips with eight. Millie Bustamante added four points, while Luann Garcia and Alexa Gilley each finished with three. Abby Bagley scored two, and Ariana Sneed added one.

Stewarts Creek was led by Ashlyn Wilson with 13 points.

In the boys contest, Coffee County came up just short in a 37-34 loss to the Falcons.

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The Red Raiders held a 19-15 advantage at halftime and maintained a three-point lead entering the fourth quarter, ahead 28-25.

However, Stewarts Creek outscored Coffee County 12-6 in the final period to secure the comeback victory.

Dixon Keele led the Red Raiders with 12 points, followed by Journey Bustamante with eight and Justus Ferrell with six. Sam Geddes and Braxton Swack each scored three points, while Wade Simmons added two.

Zy Bell led Stewarts Creek with 15 points.

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Coffee County Middle School returns to action Monday, November 16, traveling to Warren County Middle School for a 6 p.m. tipoff.