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Coffee County Middle School Basketball Set to Open 2026-27 Season Monday

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The Coffee County Middle School basketball teams are set to tip off their 2026-27 season Monday, October 26, when they host East Tullahoma at 6 p.m.

The Raiders and Lady Raiders will play 19 scheduled dates during the regular season, along with a two-day Christmas tournament at Stewarts Creek in December.

Coffee County will open with two games in October before playing seven more in November, including home matchups against Rockvale Middle, Stewarts Creek and Upperman.

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The December schedule features home games against West Tullahoma, White County, Warren County and Harris before the Christmas tournament at Stewarts Creek on December 18-19.

Following the holiday break, Coffee County will return to action January 4 with a boys-only matchup at Upperman. The Raiders and Lady Raiders will then travel to Stewarts Creek on January 5, host South Middle on January 7 and close out the listed schedule January 11 at White County.

All scheduled regular-season games are set for 6 p.m., with the November 19 and January 4 matchups against Upperman featuring only the boys team.

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