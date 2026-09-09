Coffee County Middle Falls to Warren County, 44-6

By Owen Whitsett

Coffee County Middle School football struggled Tuesday morning in a 44-6 loss to Warren County.

The Pioneers controlled the first half, building a 44-0 halftime lead and outgaining Coffee County 200 to minus-3 before the break. Warren County quarterback Dallas Gater led the way with 75 rushing yards on three carries and two touchdowns, while five different Pioneers found the end zone.

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Coffee County’s best field position of the first half came on a 27-yard kickoff return from sixth grader Journey Bustamante, but the Raiders were unable to turn the opportunity into points.

With the mercy rule in effect and both teams substituting heavily in the second half, Coffee County finally broke through in the fourth quarter when Cylis Whittley ripped off a 70-yard touchdown run for the Raiders’ lone score.

Coffee County falls to 1-5 on the season.