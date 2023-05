The Coffee Middle School Lady Raiders are one win away from a state championship.

The Lady Raiders went to Hendersonville Friday and scored five runs in the third on their way to an 8-2 win over Ross N. Robinson Middle in the TMSAA State Semi Finals.

Maggie Montgomery knocked in a pair and doubled – the only extra base hit of the game for CMS. Madi Scott struck out 4 and allowed 2 runs over 9 hits in the circle.

CMS will play for a state championship at 1:30 p.m. Saturday in Hendersonville.