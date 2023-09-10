Connect with us

News

Coffee County Mayor’s Message; Coffee County Government Meetings Available on Youtube

Published

Coffee County Citizens can stay up-to-date with Coffee County Commission Meetings as well as Committee Meetings and Work Sessions, by visiting the Coffee County Government website. One can simply visit the Coffee County Government website, coffeecountytn.gov https://www.coffeecountytn.gov/ and click on a feature on the front page that says, “Agendas and Minutes” and the website directs you to a page to view current agendas and minutes for all government boards and commissions. 

Coffee County Government meetings are available to watch in real time or can be found archived on Youtube. Coffee County Mayor, Judd Matheny, also hosts a weekly pre-recorded show on Youtube, called “The Mayor’s message”. Visit youtube dot com and search for “Coffee County Tennessee Government” https://www.youtube.com/@coffeecountytennessee to view archived videos of previous meetings. Coffee County Mayor, Judd Matheny, had this to say:

The next full Coffee County Commission Meeting is Tuesday, September the 12th, at 6PM. You can watch it on the Coffee County Government Youtube page LIVE or find it archived at a later time.

Click below to find County government meeting agendas and minutes:

https://www.coffeecountytn.gov/AgendaCenter

