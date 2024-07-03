Coffee County Mayoral Candidate reveals prior felony conviction and prison time; cites ‘transparent campaign’

For campaign season, Thunder Radio’s interview show, “Connecting Coffee County” is conducting interviews with candidates that are on the ballot for the August 1, 2024 election.

Coffee County Mayoral candidate David Nipper revealed in his interview that he had a “storied past” that would “kind of shock everybody when they hear it”. Mr. Nipper told Thunder Radio that 25 years ago he “caught” a felony charge in Coffee County and served jail time in a state penitentiary. Mr. Nipper explained how as a former felon, he could now run for office:

Booking documents show that Mr. Nipper was charged in Coffee County a total of 19 times between November of 1998 and November of 2001. Charges include theft of property, violation of probation, failure to appear, worthless check writing, assault and driving on a revoked/suspended license.

In his interview Mr. Nipper details his time served, how he “turned things around” and what lead him to run for Coffee County Mayor.

Hear this full interview and other candidate interviews on “Connecting Coffee County” on Monday, July 8, 2024 at 4PM.