Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Coffee County Mayoral Candidate reveals prior felony conviction and prison time; cites ‘transparent campaign’

Published

For campaign season, Thunder Radio’s interview show, “Connecting Coffee County” is conducting interviews with candidates that are on the ballot for the August 1, 2024 election.

Coffee County Mayoral candidate David Nipper revealed in his interview that he had a “storied past” that would “kind of shock everybody when they hear it”. Mr. Nipper told Thunder Radio that 25 years ago he “caught” a felony charge in Coffee County and served jail time in a state penitentiary. Mr. Nipper explained how as a former felon, he could now run for office:

Booking documents show that Mr. Nipper was charged in Coffee County a total of 19 times between November of 1998 and November of 2001. Charges include theft of property, violation of probation, failure to appear, worthless check writing, assault and driving on a revoked/suspended license.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In his interview Mr. Nipper details his time served, how he “turned things around” and what lead him to run for Coffee County Mayor.

Hear this full interview and other candidate interviews on “Connecting Coffee County” on Monday, July 8, 2024 at 4PM.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:

You May Also Like

News

SCHOOL ALERT: Administrators asking parents of New Union, Coffee Middle students to pick up children after water main break

A water main break in the New Union area has left two county schools with no water. New Union Elementary is without water and...

May 19, 2023

News

Coffee County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested for DUI while on duty

A Coffee County Sheriff’s Department deputy has been terminated after he was arrested for alleged DUI while on duty Thursday, Feb. 23. According to...

February 24, 2023

News

Fight spills into roadway; one killed by tractor trailer

A tragic accident occurred on Monday night at 9:24 PM near 3261 Hillsboro Highway, resulting in the death of 60-year-old Timothy Sullivan. According to...

March 8, 2023

Sports

Lady Raiders to host Warren County for District 6-4A crown

District superiority is up for grabs Friday night in Manchester. Coffee County Central’s Lady Red Raiders (no. 4 AP) and the Warren County Lady...

February 16, 2023