Coffee County Mayor election will be a three-way race

Published

As Thunder Radio reported to you last month, the Coffee County Republican Party held a caucus to select their candidate for Coffee County Mayor at Coffee County High School cafeteria on Thursday, May 23, 2024. 

Dennis Hunt was the only nomination from the floor.

Independent candidates had until June 7, 2024, at Noon (which was the filing deadline) to submit qualifying paperwork.

Roxanne Patton and David Nipper have turned in qualifying papers to run as independents in the August 1, 2024 election for the Mayoral race.

Interim Mayor, Dennis Hunt will serve as Mayor until the election August 1, 2024.

Whomever is elected Mayor on August 1, 2024 will take office for the remainder of Mayor Matheny’s two year unexpired term on September 1, 2024.

Early voting runs through Friday, July 12 – Saturday, July 27, 2024. Deadline to register to vote for this election is Tuesday, July 2, 2024.

David Nipper
Roxanne patton
Dennis Hunt

