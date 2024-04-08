Coffee County Mayor Candidates to be decided by Caucus

The Chairmen of the respective Coffee County Political parties were guests on Thunder Radio’s April 5, 2024 “Connecting Coffee County” interview show.

Mike Stein, Chairman of the Democratic Party and Greg Sandlin, Chairman of the Republican party concurred that to fill the position of the Coffee County Mayor seat (vacated by the death of Mayor Judd Matheny), each party will prepare to caucus for candidates.

The Chairmen had this to say:

No official word on prospective candidates has been released.