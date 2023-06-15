Coffee County Manchester Public Library to Temporarily Close for Summer Reading Finale, Urges More Kids to Join the Program

The Coffee County Manchester Public Library is gearing up for an exciting End of Summer Reading Program Finale Carnival Party, and as part of the festivities, the library has announced a temporary closure on June 28, 2023. The closure will enable the entire library staff to fully enjoy a trip to the carnival, which will take place from 10 am to 2 pm in the Southern Family Market parking lot.

The decision to close the library for the day was made with the aim of ensuring that the staff can actively participate in the Summer Reading Finale festivities alongside the children. By temporarily closing its doors, the library is highlighting its commitment to providing a memorable and engaging experience for young readers during the summer break.

In addition to the closure announcement, the library is eagerly seeking to boost participation in the Summer Reading Program. With the program already underway, the library hopes to enroll approximately 23 more children. The Summer Reading Program is designed to cultivate a love for reading while offering an enriching and enjoyable experience for participants.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

For more information on the Summer Reading Program or to register, please visit the library at 1005 Hillsboro Blvd in Manchester.