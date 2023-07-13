Coffee County Manchester Public Library Receives $1,000 Grant from the Dollar General Literacy Foundation to Support SUMMER Literacy

Press Release

The Dollar General Literacy Foundation recently awarded Coffee County Manchester Public Library a $1,000 grant to support summer literacy. This local grant is a part of the Foundation’s largest, one-day literacy donation of more than $13 million throughout the 47 states in which Dollar General operates to support adult, family and summer literacy programs.

‘’ We are so grateful to receive this grant to aid us this year & we were able to put it to good use. Thank you again for your generosity to our library to help us aid the empowerment of our community.‘’

Our youth was able to learn so much & be involved with the community because of donations & grants like the Dollar General Foundation. Because of these, we were able to reach 624 registered kids & their families for our program. We had 16,479 books checked out the month of June, 320,204 total minutes read between the ages 6-18, & 7,039 books listened to by ages 0-5. These statistics are AMAZING! With our Dollar General Grant, we decided to have a grand finale carnival to reward our great readers. Not only did we have over $15,000 in prizes to give away, we teamed up with Masters of Ceremony & Bounds of Fun for the most epic end of summer reading party that Tennessee libraries have ever seen.

“It is a joy to celebrate this historic grant announcement during our 30th anniversary year,” shared Denine Torr, executive director of the Dollar General Literacy Foundation. “For three decades, DGLF’s investment in community programs has created meaningful access to literacy skills for adults, children and families alike and exemplified Dollar General’s mission of Serving Others. We believe everyone deserves the opportunity and access to a quality education, and we look forward to seeing these literacy grants inspire reading and build brighter futures.”

The Dollar General Literacy Foundation supports organizations that increase access to educational programming, stimulate and enable innovation in the delivery of educational instruction and inspire a love of reading. Each year, DGLF awards funds to nonprofit organizations, schools, and libraries within a 15-mile radius of a Dollar General store or distribution center to support adult, family, summer and youth literacy programs. The Foundation also offers a student referral program for individuals interested in learning how to read, speak English, or prepare for the high school equivalency exam. Referrals to a local organization that provides free literacy services are available online here or through referral cards found in the Learn to Read brochures that are available at the cash register of every Dollar General store.