Coffee County Manchester Public Library Prepares for Exciting Summer Reading Program Finale Carnival Party

The Coffee County Manchester Public Library is buzzing with anticipation as it gears up for the End of Summer Reading Program Finale Carnival Party. In light of this festive occasion, the library has announced a temporary closure on Tuesday, June 28, 2023. The closure aims to ensure that the entire library staff can actively engage in the carnival festivities alongside the children.

The decision to temporarily close the library is driven by the desire to provide a truly immersive experience for young readers during the summer break. By shutting its doors for the day, the library underscores its commitment to creating lasting and memorable moments for the community.

In addition to the closure announcement, the library reminds all patrons that Tuesday, June 27th, marks the last day to log their reading progress for the summer program.

The much-anticipated Summer Reading Program Finale Carnival Party will take place from 10 am to 2 pm in the Southern Family Market parking lot. Families are encouraged to mark their calendars and make the most of this unforgettable experience.