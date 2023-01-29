Connect with us

News

Coffee County Manchester Public Library invites children on an adventure through its ‘Story Time’ program

Published

Beginning Wednesday, March 8th at 10:00 am children ages 3-5 will join Youth Services Librarian and Event Coordinator, Daphanie Gragg on an adventure each week during Story Time.

According to Miss Gragg each month will feature a different theme. March will incorporate themes of the outdoors and all of the stories and S.T.E.M. projects will be tailored around that month’s theme. With each “adventure” that the children embark on the Youth Services section of the library will come to life – eventually becoming a magic forest in March. 

Story Time takes place every Wednesday at 10:00 am.

Coffee County Manchester Public Library is located at 1005 Hillsboro Blvd. in Manchester.

Listen to Miss Gragg talk more about Story Time and other things in the library’s youth services department in the embedded audio clip.

