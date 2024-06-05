Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Coffee County man charged with rape of a child

Published

On May 28, 2024, Investigators with the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office along with help from the District Attorney’s office conducted an undercover operation, which led to the arrest of Darrell Floyd for the charge of rape of a child. 

Investigators say there is undeniable evidence to prove their case to which Mr. Floyd is charged for.  Mr. Floyd was arrested on May 29 after investigators sought warrants for his arrest.  The incident in question happened around 8 years ago with a foster child that was living at Mr. Floyd’s residence at the time. 

Investigators foresee more charges coming in the future for Mr. Floyd with similar charges. 

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The arrest warrant states that Mr. Floyd admitted to having sex with the minor child victim (the child was under the age of 13 but over the age of 8 years old at the time) an audio recording.

Mr. Floyd will be held on a $750,000 bond.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:

You May Also Like

News

SCHOOL ALERT: Administrators asking parents of New Union, Coffee Middle students to pick up children after water main break

A water main break in the New Union area has left two county schools with no water. New Union Elementary is without water and...

May 19, 2023

News

Coffee County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested for DUI while on duty

A Coffee County Sheriff’s Department deputy has been terminated after he was arrested for alleged DUI while on duty Thursday, Feb. 23. According to...

February 24, 2023

News

Fight spills into roadway; one killed by tractor trailer

A tragic accident occurred on Monday night at 9:24 PM near 3261 Hillsboro Highway, resulting in the death of 60-year-old Timothy Sullivan. According to...

March 8, 2023

Sports

Lady Raiders to host Warren County for District 6-4A crown

District superiority is up for grabs Friday night in Manchester. Coffee County Central’s Lady Red Raiders (no. 4 AP) and the Warren County Lady...

February 16, 2023