Coffee County man charged with rape of a child

On May 28, 2024, Investigators with the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office along with help from the District Attorney’s office conducted an undercover operation, which led to the arrest of Darrell Floyd for the charge of rape of a child.

Investigators say there is undeniable evidence to prove their case to which Mr. Floyd is charged for. Mr. Floyd was arrested on May 29 after investigators sought warrants for his arrest. The incident in question happened around 8 years ago with a foster child that was living at Mr. Floyd’s residence at the time.

Investigators foresee more charges coming in the future for Mr. Floyd with similar charges.

The arrest warrant states that Mr. Floyd admitted to having sex with the minor child victim (the child was under the age of 13 but over the age of 8 years old at the time) an audio recording.

Mr. Floyd will be held on a $750,000 bond.