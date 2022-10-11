Connect with us

Coffee County maintains ThreeStar certification

Pictured L-R: John Hatfield (State of Tennessee), Winston Brooks (City of Tullahoma), Jody Sliger (State of Tennessee), Katy Riddle (Manchester Chamber of Commerce), TNECD Commissioner Stuart McWhorter, Manchester Mayor Marilyn Howard, Anne Hosea (Industrial Board of Coffee County), Scottie Tudor (State of Tennessee), Stephen Crook (Industrial Board of Coffee County)

Representatives from Coffee County recently attended the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development’s 2022 Governor’s Conference in Nashville. During the event, attendees heard from Governor Bill Lee, TNECD Commissioner Stuart McWhorter, featured speaker CBS Sports Lead Play-by-Play Announcer Jim Nantz, and a host of speakers who discussed topics ranging from entrepreneurship to workforce to foreign direct investment and the programs that help build strong communities throughout the state. 

ThreeStar Community Development Certification efforts were recognized with county representatives, along with Commissioner McWhorter and TNECD Community Development Director Jody Sliger. ThreeStar serves to promote economic and community prosperity through collaboration to positively impact every Tennessean.

About ThreeStar:

Tennessee’s ThreeStar program is a strategic community development program developed to assist communities in preparing for a better future, for today and tomorrow – and for generations to come.

