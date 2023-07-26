Coffee County Library Hosts Nerf Battle Event for Youth

The Coffee County Manchester Public Library is hosting a Nerf Battle on Saturday, July 29th, 2023, starting at 5:00 PM, after normal library hours. The event is free to attend. Participants will need to bring their own Nerf guns and gear as the library won’t be providing any for this event.

The library’s after-hours Nerf Battle promises a great time for all participants. It’s an opportunity for youth in the community to engage in friendly Nerf wars, showcasing their Nerf gun skills and strategy.

To ensure everyone’s safety during the intense Nerf action, eyewear is a must. Participants without proper eyewear will not be allowed to join the battle. This safety measure is in place to guarantee a fun and safe experience for all.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

For those interested in joining the Nerf Battle or wanting more information, contact Mrs. Daphanie at youths​ervices@coffeecountylibrary.org to RSVP and receive additional details about the event.