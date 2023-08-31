Connect with us

News

Coffee County Leadership 2024 Class Announced

Published

25 individuals have been selected to participate in this year’s Coffee County Leadership. The Manchester Area Chamber of Commerce and the Tullahoma Area Chamber of Commerce partner on this program each year. Applications for acceptance to the program are taken each summer and the class is held like a traditional school year. Graduations are held for Coffee County Leadership in June.

Katy Riddle, Director of the Manchester Area Chamber of Commerce had this to say:

Find the complete list of the 2024 Coffee County Leadership class above.

