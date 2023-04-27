Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Sports

Coffee County Junior Golf offering more programs this year; sign up details coming soon

Published

The Coffee County Junior Golf Association (CCJGA) has been serving Coffee County youth since 2008. In addition to teaching the fundamentals of golf, CCJGA seeks to instill in all of our junior golfers our seven core values of Confidence, Honesty, Integrity, Perseverance, Respect, Responsibility and Sportsmanship.

Since CCJGA was organized, 28 members have received scholarships to play golf on a college team. This fall Coffee County High School Golf Team will  have more than half of its players coming out of the CCJGA program. This spring more than half of the Coffee County Middle School and Westwood Middle School Golf Teams have been a part of CCJGA.

This season the CCJGA Program is offering more small group instruction, more playing time on the golf course and more opportunities for competitive play. Under the direction of PGA Professional Barry Bishop, CCJGA has already started the first two groups of Operation 36 which involves instruction and playing time dedicated to improve the game of our young golfers.

CCJGA welcomes the youth from Coffee County and surrounding counties to join us for an exciting summer of golf. Watch for notices of registration and schedules coming soon on Thunder Radio and thunder1320.com.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:

You May Also Like

News

Coffee County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested for DUI while on duty

A Coffee County Sheriff’s Department deputy has been terminated after he was arrested for alleged DUI while on duty Thursday, Feb. 23. According to...

February 24, 2023

News

Fight spills into roadway; one killed by tractor trailer

A tragic accident occurred on Monday night at 9:24 PM near 3261 Hillsboro Highway, resulting in the death of 60-year-old Timothy Sullivan. According to...

March 8, 2023

Sports

Lady Raiders to host Warren County for District 6-4A crown

District superiority is up for grabs Friday night in Manchester. Coffee County Central’s Lady Red Raiders (no. 4 AP) and the Warren County Lady...

February 16, 2023

News

UPDATE: Missing McMinnville woman found in Michigan, in custody

BREAKING: After being reported missing on March 18, 2023, McMinnville resident Jennifer Mayfield, who had allegedly removed her ankle monitor, was found safe in...

March 24, 2023