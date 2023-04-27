Coffee County Junior Golf offering more programs this year; sign up details coming soon

The Coffee County Junior Golf Association (CCJGA) has been serving Coffee County youth since 2008. In addition to teaching the fundamentals of golf, CCJGA seeks to instill in all of our junior golfers our seven core values of Confidence, Honesty, Integrity, Perseverance, Respect, Responsibility and Sportsmanship.

Since CCJGA was organized, 28 members have received scholarships to play golf on a college team. This fall Coffee County High School Golf Team will have more than half of its players coming out of the CCJGA program. This spring more than half of the Coffee County Middle School and Westwood Middle School Golf Teams have been a part of CCJGA.

This season the CCJGA Program is offering more small group instruction, more playing time on the golf course and more opportunities for competitive play. Under the direction of PGA Professional Barry Bishop, CCJGA has already started the first two groups of Operation 36 which involves instruction and playing time dedicated to improve the game of our young golfers.

CCJGA welcomes the youth from Coffee County and surrounding counties to join us for an exciting summer of golf. Watch for notices of registration and schedules coming soon on Thunder Radio and thunder1320.com.