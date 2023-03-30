Coffee County Jail Transitions to Combined Public Communications for Inmate Telephone and Visitation Services

In a recent announcement, the Coffee County Jail has revealed that it has switched to a new vendor for inmate telephone and visitation services. The new provider, Combined Public Communications, has already begun offering telephone service, while the transition for visitation services is expected to take a few weeks to complete.

The change was made in an effort to improve the quality of communication and visitation services for inmates and their loved ones. The Coffee County Jail has assured that the new vendor will offer a range of features and benefits that were not available with the previous provider.

However, if you have placed money on someone’s account for phone or visitation services through the previous provider, ICSolutions, you are advised to contact them for a refund. The contact information for ICSolutions is available at the bottom of this article.

The new vendor’s information is available on the image below, and the Coffee County Jail has encouraged anyone with questions to reach out for assistance.

ICSolustions contact information is:

ICSolutions

Attn: Customer Service Department

2200 Danbury Street

San Antonio, TX 78217

1-888-506-8407