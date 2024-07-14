Coffee County is in the bottom half of Tennessee counties in child well-being

Tennessee County Profiles provide a window into the overall child well-being across the state.

The Tennessee Commission on Children and Youth has released its County Profiles of Child Well-Being in Tennessee for 2024. The profiles include county-level measures on 52 indicators and county ranks in crucial areas affecting child development: economic well-being, education, health and family and community. Each profile provides an analysis of the county’s strengths and challenges and

policy recommendations to improve outcomes.



Data is primarily from 2022. Key indicators include:

