Coffee County investigator injured in machete attack posts update

Coffee County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Investigator Ray Butch Stewart, who was injured when a suspect attacked him with a machete in late August, has posted an update on social media.

Stewart on Wednesday, Sept. 16th posted:

“Good afternoon, everyone. I want to thank the many people who have supported me over the past few weeks, which have been a blur. Friday, August 28, was a difficult day, but I was fortunate to have some very good people there to help me. I will not go into the details, but I want everyone to know that I am doing okay. My hand is healing, and I am back at work on limited duty so I do not get myself into another predicament. I will continue to recover and have several doctor’s appointments in the coming weeks, but I am okay with that. Thank you to everyone who helped me on the 28th, reached out, and prayed for me.”

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Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating the incident.

Preliminary information indicates that at around 7:45, deputies with the Coffee County Sheriff’s Department were attempting to serve an arrest warrant for Eric Thurman (DOB 9/18/1982). They located him in a tent in the 400 block of Spring Circle in the Lakewood Community. For reasons still under investigation, Thurman cut Stewart in his chest and in his hand with a machete. Another deputy discharged his firearm, striking Thurman. Deputies rendered first aid to Thurman who was later pronounced deceased. The deputy was transported to a local hospital for treatment.