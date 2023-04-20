Coffee County Historical Society to Host General Membership Meeting with Guest Speaker

The Coffee County Historical Society has announced their upcoming general membership meeting on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at 1 PM. The meeting will take place at the meeting room of Coffee County Courthouse, located in the Manchester public square.

The guest speaker for the meeting will be Keith Wimberley, who is the Park Manager at the Old Stone Fort State Archaeological Park. Mr. Wimberley will be giving an overview of the park and sharing some historical tidbits about the area.

The Coffee County Historical Society extends an invitation to everyone to attend the meeting. The annual regular membership fee for the society is twenty-five dollars.

The meeting promises to be an exciting and informative event, as attendees will have the opportunity to learn more about the fascinating history of the Coffee County area.