Coffee County Historical Society Seeking Stories from Vietnam-Era Veterans

The Coffee County Historical Society is asking local Vietnam-era veterans to help preserve an important part of the community’s history.

The organization is hoping to collect and record the personal stories of men and women from Tullahoma, Manchester and Coffee County who served in the U.S. military between 1961 and 1975.

The goal is to preserve these firsthand accounts so future generations can better understand the experiences and sacrifices of those who served.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Veterans interested in sharing their stories are encouraged to contact the Coffee County Historical Society at 931-728-0145 or by email at cchs1969@att.net.

The Historical Society hopes local veterans will help ensure their stories are not forgotten.