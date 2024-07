The annual Coffee County Historical Society Picnic will be held Saturday, July 13, 2024, 1PM in the Community Room of the Coffee County Administrative Plaza, 1329 McArthur St in Manchester.

The society will provide main dish meats, drinks and utensils. Please bring a side dish or dessert.

A program will follow on “AEDC On-base Historic Cemeteries”. Shawn Chapman will be the speaker. Everyone is invited to attend.