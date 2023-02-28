Coffee County Historical Society March Meeting to Feature Manchester Lions Club Speakers

The Coffee County Historical Society has announced that its March general membership meeting will be held on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at 1PM in the meeting room of the Coffee County Courthouse on the Manchester public square. The event will feature Maurice Pittman and David Harrison representing the Manchester Lions Club as guest speakers.

Pittman and Harrison will be presenting on the early history of the Manchester Lions Club and their ongoing project for prescription eyeglasses recycling. Attendees are encouraged to bring any unneeded eyeglasses to the meeting, which will be collected for the recycling program.

The event is open to everyone, and the Coffee County Historical Society encourages all interested individuals to attend. Additionally, there will be eyeglass drop-off locations available for anyone who cannot attend the meeting. Drop-off locations will be located in the entrance hallway to the Oak Restaurant and the eyeglasses department at Walmart in Manchester.

Annual regular membership in the Coffee County Historical Society is twenty-five dollars, and all interested individuals are welcome to join. The Society is committed to preserving and promoting the rich history of Coffee County, and membership provides access to a variety of events, lectures, and educational resources.