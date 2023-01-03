Coffee County Historical Society General Membership meeting, Jan. 14

The general membership meeting of the Coffee County Historical Society with be held Saturday, January 14, 2023, 1:00 PM in the meeting room at the Coffee County Courthouse on the Manchester square.

The speaker will be Dr. Michael (Mike) Bradley of Tullahoma. He will discuss his latest book, The Last Words: The Farewell Addresses of Union and Confederate Commanders to Their Men at the End of the War Between the States.

Dr. Bradley will have copies of his book available to purchase in both paperback and hardback. Dr. Bradley has written thirty-one books.

Everyone is invited to attend. Annual regular membership in the Coffee County Historical Society is twenty-five dollars.