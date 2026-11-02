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Coffee County Historical Society Awarded $35,000 Grant for Courthouse Accessibility

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The Coffee County Historical Society has been awarded a $35,000 grant through the Tennessee State Museum’s Capital Maintenance and Improvements Grant program.

The funding will be used to install a chairlift in the historic Coffee County Courthouse on the square in Manchester, making the second-floor courtroom accessible to visitors who cannot use the stairs.

Bonnie Gamble with the Coffee County Historical Society said the project will help expand opportunities for residents to visit and enjoy the historic courthouse, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

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The grant is part of $5 million made available by the Tennessee General Assembly for museum improvements. The Tennessee State Museum received 160 applications and awarded funding to 102 museums across 49 counties.

The chairlift project must be completed by June 30, 2027.

Source: Coffee County Historical Society news release, October 22, 2026.

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