Coffee County Hires 2 Judicial Commissioners

The Coffee County Law Enforcement Committee held a special call meeting November 9, 2023 to approve two new Judicial Commissioners.

In the state of Tennessee, Judicial Commissioners duties include, but are not limited to:

Issuing arrest and search warrants upon a finding of probable cause; Issuing mittimus following compliance with lawful procedures; Appointing attorneys for indigent defendants; Setting and approving bonds and the release on recognizance of defendants; and Issuance of injunctions and other appropriate orders in cases of alleged domestic violence.

The applicants, Courtnay Zeitler and Catrina Von McGee-Lester were interviewed and vetted by Coffee County Human Resources and Coffee County Mayor, Judd Matheny, before being presented to the Law Enforcement Committee.

The Law Enforcement Committee unanimously approved both applicants with the understanding that they would receive the proper training in the Judicial Commissioner’s office, as neither had prior law enforcement experience.

At the full Coffee County Commission Meeting, the Judicial Commissioner applicants were introduced to the Commissioners, who then voted unanimously to hire the applicants.

Coffee County Mayor, Judd Matheny, had this to say: