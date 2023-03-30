Coffee County High School Hosts Annual Cruise In Car Show and Motorcycle Show for Project Graduation Fundraiser

Coffee County High School is hosting its annual Project Graduation Cruise In Car Show and Motorcycle Show to raise funds for its graduating class. The event will take place on April 22nd from 9am to 2pm at Southern Family Market, located at 2050 Hillsboro Blvd, Manchester, TN 37355. In case of rain, the event will be moved to April 29th.

The event will feature a Motorcycle Ride with kickstands up at 10am, a 50/50 Raffle, a Bake Sale, and a Silent Auction. Car and bike enthusiasts can enter their vehicles for a chance to win prizes for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place. Entry fee is $20 per bike or car, which includes one meal. Those who only wish to enjoy the meal can purchase it for $7, which includes BBQ, chips, a drink, and dessert.

There will also be a Silent Auction with items up for bid and a Bake Sale offering all kinds of goodies. The 50/50 Raffle will be $1 per ticket and winners do not have to be present to win.

All proceeds from the event will go to CCCHS Project Graduation. The organizer of the event is Mark Lemons and he can be contacted at (931)581-1308.