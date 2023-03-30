Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Coffee County High School Hosts Annual Cruise In Car Show and Motorcycle Show for Project Graduation Fundraiser

Published

Coffee County High School is hosting its annual Project Graduation Cruise In Car Show and Motorcycle Show to raise funds for its graduating class. The event will take place on April 22nd from 9am to 2pm at Southern Family Market, located at 2050 Hillsboro Blvd, Manchester, TN 37355. In case of rain, the event will be moved to April 29th.

The event will feature a Motorcycle Ride with kickstands up at 10am, a 50/50 Raffle, a Bake Sale, and a Silent Auction. Car and bike enthusiasts can enter their vehicles for a chance to win prizes for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place. Entry fee is $20 per bike or car, which includes one meal. Those who only wish to enjoy the meal can purchase it for $7, which includes BBQ, chips, a drink, and dessert.

There will also be a Silent Auction with items up for bid and a Bake Sale offering all kinds of goodies. The 50/50 Raffle will be $1 per ticket and winners do not have to be present to win.

All proceeds from the event will go to CCCHS Project Graduation. The organizer of the event is Mark Lemons and he can be contacted at (931)581-1308.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:

You May Also Like

News

Coffee County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested for DUI while on duty

A Coffee County Sheriff’s Department deputy has been terminated after he was arrested for alleged DUI while on duty Thursday, Feb. 23. According to...

February 24, 2023

News

Fight spills into roadway; one killed by tractor trailer

A tragic accident occurred on Monday night at 9:24 PM near 3261 Hillsboro Highway, resulting in the death of 60-year-old Timothy Sullivan. According to...

March 8, 2023

Sports

Lady Raiders to host Warren County for District 6-4A crown

District superiority is up for grabs Friday night in Manchester. Coffee County Central’s Lady Red Raiders (no. 4 AP) and the Warren County Lady...

February 16, 2023

News

UPDATE: Missing McMinnville woman found in Michigan, in custody

BREAKING: After being reported missing on March 18, 2023, McMinnville resident Jennifer Mayfield, who had allegedly removed her ankle monitor, was found safe in...

6 days ago