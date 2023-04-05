Coffee County High School DECA Students Advance to Nationals After Winning Competition in Chattanooga

Coffee County Central High School DECA recently took a group of students to Chattanooga for a DECA competition, where two students emerged victorious. Abby Clark and Emmalise Raymer placed first in the Buying & Merchandising Team Event, earning their “DECA Glass” awards and securing their spots in the DECA Nationals in Orlando later this month.

DECA, which stands for Distributive Education Clubs of America, is an international association that prepares high school and college students for careers in marketing, finance, hospitality, and management.

The Coffee County Central High School DECA team is proud of Abby and Emmalise’s achievements and wishes them the best of luck as they represent their school and state at the national level.

They will compete in Orlando later this month.