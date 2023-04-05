Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Coffee County High School DECA Students Advance to Nationals After Winning Competition in Chattanooga

Published

DECA winners Emmalise Raymer (L) and Abby Clark (R)

Coffee County Central High School DECA recently took a group of students to Chattanooga for a DECA competition, where two students emerged victorious. Abby Clark and Emmalise Raymer placed first in the Buying & Merchandising Team Event, earning their “DECA Glass” awards and securing their spots in the DECA Nationals in Orlando later this month.

DECA, which stands for Distributive Education Clubs of America, is an international association that prepares high school and college students for careers in marketing, finance, hospitality, and management.

The Coffee County Central High School DECA team is proud of Abby and Emmalise’s achievements and wishes them the best of luck as they represent their school and state at the national level.

They will compete in Orlando later this month.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:

You May Also Like

News

Coffee County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested for DUI while on duty

A Coffee County Sheriff’s Department deputy has been terminated after he was arrested for alleged DUI while on duty Thursday, Feb. 23. According to...

February 24, 2023

News

Fight spills into roadway; one killed by tractor trailer

A tragic accident occurred on Monday night at 9:24 PM near 3261 Hillsboro Highway, resulting in the death of 60-year-old Timothy Sullivan. According to...

March 8, 2023

Sports

Lady Raiders to host Warren County for District 6-4A crown

District superiority is up for grabs Friday night in Manchester. Coffee County Central’s Lady Red Raiders (no. 4 AP) and the Warren County Lady...

February 16, 2023

News

UPDATE: Missing McMinnville woman found in Michigan, in custody

BREAKING: After being reported missing on March 18, 2023, McMinnville resident Jennifer Mayfield, who had allegedly removed her ankle monitor, was found safe in...

March 24, 2023