Coffee County High School Band to Host 4th Annual Mattress Fundraiser

The Coffee County High School Band is gearing up to host its 4th annual mattress fundraiser on Saturday, February 25, 2023. From 10AM-5PM, the school will transform into a mattress showroom, featuring a variety of brand-name mattresses at up to 50% below retail prices.

Shoppers will have the opportunity to browse over 20 displays showcasing Simmons Beautyrest, Englander, and Makouf brand mattresses in all sizes and styles. Expert sales associates will be on hand to answer any questions and help shoppers find the perfect mattress for their needs.

In addition to the great deals, the event offers convenient layaway and delivery options to make purchasing a new mattress easier than ever. Proceeds from the event will go directly to supporting the Central High School Band.

Whether you’re in the market for a new mattress or just want to support a great cause, be sure to stop by the Coffee County Central High School on Saturday, February 25, 2023, from 10AM-5PM.