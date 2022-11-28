Coffee County High School Band Fundraiser; deadline Dec. 1

The Coffee County High School Band is having a fundraiser and is selling fully cooked Boston Butts for $50.00. This is a great way to give back and save time cooking for your holiday parties.

To order contact a Coffee County High School Band member, or call 931-588-9499 for questions.

Deadline to order is December 1, 2022. Pick up will be at the Coffee County Raider Academy football concession stand on December 12th between 3 PM and 8 PM.

Make payments in advance by cash, check made out to ( CCCHS Band Boosters) or via Venmo (@ Red Raider Band). For Venmo payments please include your name, quantity and band member name.