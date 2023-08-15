Connect with us

News

Coffee County Has Emergency Alert System

Published

A new report is shedding light on the states most prone to experiencing severe weather disasters. Severe weather can hit at any moment. From tornadoes to hurricanes, ice storms, drought, earthquakes, wildfires and flooding, severe weather can cause significant property damage, power outage and even be life-threatening. Severe weather might just be the new normal in the U.S.. A company called Insuranks conducted surveys that led to reports highlighting the following information:

  • States with the most disaster declarations: Louisiana, Florida, and California
  • 52% of Americans have survived life threatening weather 
  • 48% have experienced property damage
  • Tennessee ranks #14 in the nation for most FEMA disasters of the last decade

Additionally, 1 in 3 Americans have survived a FEMA disaster. Despite so many experiencing severe weather firsthand, 2 in 5 don’t feel they are prepared for severe weather, and 46% don’t have an emergency kit. 

With climate change the conversation of the summer as record heat and wildfires plague the U.S., now is the perfect time to remind you that Coffee County has a program that can send weather and emergency alerts on your cell phone or email. Signing up for this free service on the Coffee County website will allow alerts from Coffee County 911 and Coffee County Emergency Management Agency/Homeland Security. The Director of Coffee County Emergency Management/Homeland Security, Allen Lendley, had this to say:

Click the link below to find the Hyper-Reach sign up at the Coffee County Government website:

https://coffeecotnema.com/coffee-county-hyper-reach

