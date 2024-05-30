Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Coffee County Hall of Veterans is on display

Published

The Coffee County Veterans Association, in partnership with the Coffee County Executive Office and County Commission, invited the public to a special ribbon-cutting ceremony for an incredible new display on Wednesday, May 29th. The Coffee County Hall of Veterans is located in the Coffee County Administrative Plaza at 1329 McArthur Street in Manchester. The event was the official dedication of a space devoted to preserving and honoring the legacy of the brave men and women who have served our nation and who have connections to Coffee County.

The Hall of Veterans is a testament to the valiant service and sacrifice of veterans from the American Revolution to the present day. It features an impressive collection of framed photos and portraits, offering a visual history of our county’s military heritage and a place of reflection for everyone.

There is no cost for a veteran’s photo to be included. The Hall of Veterans project is funded through generous donations from the community. To continue expanding this meaningful display and to include more veterans’ photographs, ongoing donations are welcomed and appreciated. Contributions, from individuals and businesses, are tax-deductible and will ensure that the Hall of Veterans remains an enduring tribute to Coffee County’s service members.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

For more information about the Hall of Veterans, visit this website.

Steve Sember, Interim Coffee County Mayor Dennis Hunt and Kimberly King, Commander of VFW Post 10904 officially launch the Hall of Veterans.

Steve Sember, a member of the VFW Post 10904 frames and hangs the photos had this to say:

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

SCHOOL ALERT: Administrators asking parents of New Union, Coffee Middle students to pick up children after water main break

A water main break in the New Union area has left two county schools with no water. New Union Elementary is without water and...

May 19, 2023

News

Coffee County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested for DUI while on duty

A Coffee County Sheriff’s Department deputy has been terminated after he was arrested for alleged DUI while on duty Thursday, Feb. 23. According to...

February 24, 2023

News

Fight spills into roadway; one killed by tractor trailer

A tragic accident occurred on Monday night at 9:24 PM near 3261 Hillsboro Highway, resulting in the death of 60-year-old Timothy Sullivan. According to...

March 8, 2023

Sports

Lady Raiders to host Warren County for District 6-4A crown

District superiority is up for grabs Friday night in Manchester. Coffee County Central’s Lady Red Raiders (no. 4 AP) and the Warren County Lady...

February 16, 2023