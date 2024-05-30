Coffee County Hall of Veterans is on display

The Coffee County Veterans Association, in partnership with the Coffee County Executive Office and County Commission, invited the public to a special ribbon-cutting ceremony for an incredible new display on Wednesday, May 29th. The Coffee County Hall of Veterans is located in the Coffee County Administrative Plaza at 1329 McArthur Street in Manchester. The event was the official dedication of a space devoted to preserving and honoring the legacy of the brave men and women who have served our nation and who have connections to Coffee County.

The Hall of Veterans is a testament to the valiant service and sacrifice of veterans from the American Revolution to the present day. It features an impressive collection of framed photos and portraits, offering a visual history of our county’s military heritage and a place of reflection for everyone.

There is no cost for a veteran’s photo to be included. The Hall of Veterans project is funded through generous donations from the community. To continue expanding this meaningful display and to include more veterans’ photographs, ongoing donations are welcomed and appreciated. Contributions, from individuals and businesses, are tax-deductible and will ensure that the Hall of Veterans remains an enduring tribute to Coffee County’s service members.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

For more information about the Hall of Veterans, visit this website. Steve Sember, Interim Coffee County Mayor Dennis Hunt and Kimberly King, Commander of VFW Post 10904 officially launch the Hall of Veterans.

Steve Sember, a member of the VFW Post 10904 frames and hangs the photos had this to say: