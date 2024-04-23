Coffee County Government working to replace Chairman Pro Tempore

At the April 11, 2024 full Coffee County Commission Meeting, Commissioner Terry Hershman made a motion to remove an item from the agenda. Item 9a- “Elect a County Commission Chairman Pro Tempore”. The Commission voted to table the agenda item and send it to the Policies and Procedures Committee for review. This motion passed the Commission with a 15-1 vote.

The Chairman Pro Tempore is designated to step in for the Coffee County Mayor, should the Mayor be unable to perform duties. Dennis Hunt, interim Mayor of Coffee County was the Chairman Pro Tempore as elected by the Coffee County Commission. As he has assumed the role of Interim Mayor, a new Chairman Pro Tempore would need to be selected.

The Policies and Procedures Committee met April 14, 2024 and discussed the matter extensively, voted on policy and wording and the matter will now be sent to Legislative and Governmental Relations Committee Meeting.

The Legislative and Governmental Relations Committee Meeting was postponed to April 29, 2024.

Thunder Radio has the audio of the portion of the Policies and Procedures Committee Meeting relating to this topic. Tune in to “Connecting Coffee County” to hear it on Wednesday, April 24th at 4PM.