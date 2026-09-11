Coffee County Golf Turns in Strong Day at Franklin County Country Club

By Owen Whitsett

Coffee County Central golf picked up another win Thursday, with the Red Raider boys shooting a 157 to beat Franklin County’s 174 at Franklin County Country Club.

Jaxon Phillips led Coffee County with a 37, while Levi Rossman followed with a 39. Carter Bell shot a 40 and Rylan Melson finished with a 41 to round out the four counting scores.

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Coffee County also got a 38 from Dax Carney, a 40 from Blaine Bonner, a 42 from Jayden Melton and a 46 from Riley Keele.

On the girls side, the Lady Raiders posted a team score of 140. Karaline Matthews led Coffee County with a 44, while Karsyn Riddle carded a 47 and Mackenzie Ragland finished with a 49.

Franklin County had just one girls golfer listed, with Allyson Orr shooting a 62.