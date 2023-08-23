Coffee County golf takes 3rd at Golden Classic

Coffee County golf took advantage of the friendly home course Wednesday.

The Red Raider boys teamed up for a 317 – which was good enough for third place overall in Golden Classic at WillowBrook Golf Course. A total of 7 schools entered 12-teams in the tournament.

Coffee County was just 9 strokes off the pace of first place Cookeville’s 308. Webb School placed second at 310.

For the Raiders, it was once again Jack Stowe leading the way. Stowe carded a 3-over-par round of 75. Jacksom Shemwll was right on his heels, coming in with a 79. Brady Daugherty knocked down an 80 and Noah Costello 83 to roudn out the Raiders scoring.

Another Raider team shot 368, led by an 86 from Beau Burray and 90 by Kylan Jones.