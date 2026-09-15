Coffee County Golf Sweeps Competition at WillowBrook

By Owen Whitsett

Coffee County golf turned in a strong performance Monday at WillowBrook Golf Club, with the Red Raider boys taking first place in a three-team match and the Lady Raiders posting the top girls score.

The Coffee County boys finished with a team score of 148, beating MTCS at 170 and Cannon County at 181.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Levi Rossman and Carter Bell led the Red Raiders, each shooting a 36. Rylan Melson followed closely with a 37, while Jaxon Phillips shot a 39 to round out Coffee County’s four counting scores.

Cole Williams added a 44 and Tanner Daugherty finished with a 43 for Coffee County.

On the girls side, Coffee County posted an 87 behind Karaline Matthews and Karsyn Riddle. Matthews led the Lady Raiders with a 41, while Riddle shot a 46.

Mackenzie Ragland finished with a 52, Brinley Frederik shot a 55 and Cameron Lowe carded a 57.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

No other girls team score was recorded on the match sheet.