Coffee County Golf Shines at District Championship, Both Teams Advance

By Owen Whitsett

Coffee County Central golf turned in a strong day at the District 9 Championship Monday at Lakewood Country Club, with the Lady Raiders winning the district title and the Red Raiders finishing runner-up.

Coffee County’s girls posted a team score of 187, finishing 18 strokes ahead of second-place Warren County at 205.

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Karaline Matthews led the field with an 89 to win the individual district championship by seven strokes. Karsyn Riddle also earned a spot near the top of the leaderboard, shooting a 98 to finish third individually. Mackenzie Ragland added a 119 for Coffee County.

On the boys side, Coffee County finished runner-up with a team score of 325, just five strokes behind district champion Lawrence County at 320.

Carter Bell led the Red Raiders with a 76 to finish second individually. Rylan Melson followed with an 81, Levi Rossman shot an 83 and Jaxon Phillips added an 85 to round out Coffee County’s counting scores. Blaine Bonner finished with a 92.

Tullahoma placed third in the boys standings at 335, followed by Warren County at 348, Franklin County at 361, Columbia Central at 378, Lincoln County at 382 and Shelbyville at 393.