Coffee County golf earns win Tuesday; Westwood Golfers fall just short

COFFEE MIDDLE GOLF – 10.5 | FAYETTEVILLE MIDDLE 1.5. PEBBLE CREEK.
MATCH 1
Lev Rossman and Riley Keele win 2.5 flags to 0.5
MATCH 2
Luke Lowe and Dax Carney win 3 flags to 0.
MATCH 3
Brody Sizemore, Jett Trussler and Gavin Smith win 2 flags to 1.
MATCH 4
Rylan Melson, Elijah Carter and Kendall Kesling win 3 flags to 0.
TULLAHOMA 7 | WESTWOD 5. LAKEWOOD COUNTRY CLUB
MATCH 1
Danica Fleenor and Gabriel Bonner lose 2 flags to 1.
MATCH 2
Peyton Evans and Cole Watson lose 3 flags to 0.
MATCH 3
Jaxon Phillips and Calvin Barrett win 2 flags to 1.
MATCH 4
Blaine Bonner, Taylor Porter and Ethan Hamby win 2 flags to 1.