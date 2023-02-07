Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Sports

Coffee County girls basketball to host JV tournament Saturday

Published

Coffee County Central junior varsity Lady Red Raider basketball will host a end of season tournament Saturday, Feb. 11 at Joe Frank Patch Memorial Gymnasium.

There will be five teams making the trip to Manchester, including Page, Warren County, Tullahoma, Franklin County and Grundy County.

The Lady Raider JV will receive a first round BYE and will play the winner of Grundy County and Franklin County at 3 p.m. A win would put Coffee County in the championship round at 4 p.m. They would play Page or Warren County/Tullahoma.

The first game of the day starts at 11 a.m.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

Farmer’s Almanac calling for ‘cold and snowy’ winter in Tennessee

The 2023 Old Farmer’s Almanac is telling “A Tale of Two Winters.” On sale everywhere August 30, the newest edition of North America’s most trusted...

August 25, 2022

News

Manchester man reported as missing person

Manchester Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a Manchester man who has been reported missing by his family. According to MPD,...

August 18, 2022

News

Dot Foods breaks ground on Manchester facility

 Dot Foods, Inc., North America’s largest food industry redistributor broke ground Thursday (Aug. 25, 2022) on the company’s 13th U.S. distribution center, which will be located...

August 28, 2022

News

UPDATE: Coffee County Sheriff’s Department identifies suspect in school threat

UPDATE: 10:05pm — Coffee County Sheriff’s Department authorities have identified the suspect in this case as a 16-year old from Franklin County and state...

August 21, 2022