Coffee County girls basketball to host JV tournament Saturday

Coffee County Central junior varsity Lady Red Raider basketball will host a end of season tournament Saturday, Feb. 11 at Joe Frank Patch Memorial Gymnasium.

There will be five teams making the trip to Manchester, including Page, Warren County, Tullahoma, Franklin County and Grundy County.

The Lady Raider JV will receive a first round BYE and will play the winner of Grundy County and Franklin County at 3 p.m. A win would put Coffee County in the championship round at 4 p.m. They would play Page or Warren County/Tullahoma.

The first game of the day starts at 11 a.m.