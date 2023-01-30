Coffee County gas price average jumps 18 cents

Tennessee gas price increases slowed over the weekend, but not before rising an average of 13 cents in the early parts of last week. The Tennessee Gas Price average is now $3.28 which is 43 cents more expensive than one month ago and 18 cents more than one year ago.

The average cost for a gallon of gasoline in Coffee County is $3.22 – an 18 cent increase compared to last week’s average of $3.15.

“We typically don’t see big gains in gas prices so early in the year, however, that’s exactly what Tennessee drivers have seen so far this month,” said Megan Cooper, spokeswoman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Right now, we’re still seeing upward pressure in the oil market thanks to increased demand, higher global oil prices, and ongoing market optimism that global oil demand could be more robust than expected in 2023. It’s difficult to predict when increasing prices across the state will come to an end, but as we head into this week it’s likely that Tennesseans will continue to see fluctuating prices at the pump.”

Tennessee gas prices have risen 40 cents since January 1 and are the most expensive pump prices we have seen since mid-November.

Quick Facts

47% of Tennessee gas stations have prices below $3.25

The lowest 10% of pump prices are $3.07 for regular unleaded

The highest 10% of pump prices are $3.55 for regular unleaded

Tennessee is the 11th least expensive market in the nation

National Gas Prices

The recent run of daily one- to four-cent price increases slowed heading into the weekend, with prices now dipping slightly to start the week. However, increased demand and higher global oil prices pushed the national average for a gallon of gas up eight cents since last week to $3.50.

According to data from the Energy Information Administration, gas demand rose slightly from 8.05 to 8.14 million b/d last week. Meanwhile, total domestic gasoline stocks increased by 1.7 million bbl to 232 million bbl. Rising gas demand and elevated oil prices have contributed to higher pump prices.

Today’s national average of $3.50 is 33 cents more than a month ago and 14 cents more than a year ago.